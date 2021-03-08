OU football: Former Sooner defensive end C.J. Ah You hired as quality control analyst at USC

Former OU defensive end C.J. Ah You was hired as a quality control analyst by USC on Monday.
Welcome to LA, @CoachAhYou!!#BLVDBound🌴 pic.twitter.com/dEkCdYDqX1— USC Football (@USC_FB) March 8, 2021
In 2015, Ah You served as the Sooners' special teams quality control coach before becoming Vanderbilt's defensive line coach in January 2016. He later coached in the XFL as the New York Guardians' defensive line coach in 2019.
After playing for both BYU and Snow College, Ah You transferred to Oklahoma in 2005 where he then totaled 11 career sacks, 88 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in two seasons with the Sooners. He was selected in the seventh round in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
After being released from the Bills' practice squad the following preseason, he joined the then-St. Louis Rams in November 2007. Ah You spent the next four seasons with the Rams — recording 41 tackles and six sacks in his tenure — before being released on March 13, 2012.
