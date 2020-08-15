You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner defensive end Amani Bledsoe signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Amani Bledsoe

Sophomore defensive end Amani Bledsoe during warmups before the spring game April 8.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former OU defensive end Amani Bledsoe has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced via Twitter on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 280 pound pass-rusher was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent the entire 2019 season on the Titans' practice squad before being waived on July 26.

From 2016-2018, Bledsoe recorded 58 total tackles and four sacks across 24 games during his three seasons in Norman.

Bledsoe joins former OU running backs Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Rodney Anderson and linebacker Jordan Evans in a quintet of Sooner alumni on the Bengals' roster.

