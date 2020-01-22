You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner defensive back Will Johnson announces he's joining defensive staff

  • Updated
Will Johnson

Senior defensive back Will Johnson reaches for the ball in the opponents hands Nov. 25.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive back Will Johnson announced on social media Wednesday night that he's joining the Sooners' defensive staff.

"As a former student athlete at OKLAHOMA now on staff I can assure you .... OKLAHOMA takes care of their own," Johnson tweeted. His Twitter bio says he's a defensive assistant.

Johnson played in 30 games for the Sooners from 2015-2017, while starting in 17. Before playing for OU, he play JUCO football at Ball State. Johnson got his degree in communication from OU.

Johnson tallied 120 tackles and two interceptions in his career at Oklahoma.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

