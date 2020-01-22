OU football: Former Sooner defensive back Will Johnson announces he's joining defensive staff

Former Oklahoma defensive back Will Johnson announced on social media Wednesday night that he's joining the Sooners' defensive staff.
As a former student athlete at OKLAHOMA now on staff I can assure you .... OKLAHOMA takes care of their own 🤞🏽 #testimony #brotherhood pic.twitter.com/8SFR9R89av— Will J (@NextLevel_Will) January 23, 2020
"As a former student athlete at OKLAHOMA now on staff I can assure you .... OKLAHOMA takes care of their own," Johnson tweeted. His Twitter bio says he's a defensive assistant.
Johnson played in 30 games for the Sooners from 2015-2017, while starting in 17. Before playing for OU, he play JUCO football at Ball State. Johnson got his degree in communication from OU.
Johnson tallied 120 tackles and two interceptions in his career at Oklahoma.
