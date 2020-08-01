You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner cornerback Rickey Dixon dies at 53, per report

  Updated
Rickey Dixon played four seasons for the Sooners (1984-1987). He went from weighing 160 pounds to over 180 his senior year, winning the Jim Thorpe Award along the way. 

 Provided by the Dixon family

Former OU and NFL cornerback Rickey Dixon died Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer.

According to Switzer, Dixon died around 3 p.m. CT Saturday at his home in De Soto, Texas. Dixon, who played for Switzer at OU from 1984-1987, had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for several years.

After recording 17 interceptions in four years in Norman, Dixon went on to grab six more with the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders. Dixon was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

