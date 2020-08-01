OU football: Former Sooner cornerback Rickey Dixon dies at 53, per report

Former OU and NFL cornerback Rickey Dixon died Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer.
I’m sorry to announce 3 o’clock this afternoon passing of Ricky Dixon! he died in his home in De Soto Texas with his family around him! He was inducted into college football Hall of Fame this past year! He was one of the greatest players ever played the Sooners! @OU_Football— Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) August 1, 2020
I’ll never forget how happy Switzer was when Dixon made the College Football Hall of Fame. Switzer knew before Dixon did and couldn’t wait for the news to arrive. #Sooners https://t.co/JWoWnja7Qc— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) August 1, 2020
This is heartbreaking. Rickey Dixon fought ALS valiantly for several years. Rest In peace to a #Sooners legend https://t.co/mhELTXEkL7— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 1, 2020
According to Switzer, Dixon died around 3 p.m. CT Saturday at his home in De Soto, Texas. Dixon, who played for Switzer at OU from 1984-1987, had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for several years.
After recording 17 interceptions in four years in Norman, Dixon went on to grab six more with the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders. Dixon was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
