You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley waived by San Francisco 49ers

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Parnell Motley

Cornerback Parnell Motley at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday afternoon.

After being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his journey to San Francisco, Motley enters the NFL waiver wire for the second time in his rookie season.

The undrafted free agent cornerback hasn’t seen much playing time since entering the league, as he’s been more of a depth piece for the teams that have signed him.

In his four years at OU, Motley garnered a total of 33 pass breakups, six interceptions and 176 tackles. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments