OU football: Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley waived by San Francisco 49ers

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday afternoon.
The #49ers have waived DL Alex Barrett and CB Parnell Motley. pic.twitter.com/jANFoQH8g1— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 26, 2020
After being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his journey to San Francisco, Motley enters the NFL waiver wire for the second time in his rookie season.
The undrafted free agent cornerback hasn’t seen much playing time since entering the league, as he’s been more of a depth piece for the teams that have signed him.
In his four years at OU, Motley garnered a total of 33 pass breakups, six interceptions and 176 tackles.
