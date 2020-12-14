OU football: Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley to join Denver Broncos, per report

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley is signing with his third team this season. Brandon Krisztal of KOA Colorado reported Monday that Denver is signing Parnell Motley off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.
Per NFL Source: Broncos are signing CB Parnell Motley off 49ers Practice Squad. He signed as an undrafted FA out of OU with Tampa. Played 2 gms for Bucs, waived Oct. 12, signed to SF Oct. 13. Has to Covid test all week, so won’t play vs. Buffalo. #BroncosCountry @KOAColorado— Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) December 14, 2020
Per the report, Motley will have to pass his COVID-19 protocols all week before joining the team. He will not play during week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.
San Francisco claimed Motley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13. He cleared COVID-19 protocols, passed his physical and joined the roster on Oct. 20.
The 49ers waived Motley on Oct. 26 and then signed him to the practice squad two days later. Motley joined the NFL in May as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers.
Motley had six interceptions in his career as a Sooner with one being returned for a touchdown. He also forced six fumbles in his career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.