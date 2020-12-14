You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley to join Denver Broncos, per report

Parnell Motley

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley on OU Pro Day, March 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley is signing with his third team this season. Brandon Krisztal of KOA Colorado reported Monday that Denver is signing Parnell Motley off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Per the report, Motley will have to pass his COVID-19 protocols all week before joining the team. He will not play during week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.

San Francisco claimed Motley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13. He cleared COVID-19 protocols, passed his physical and joined the roster on Oct. 20.

The 49ers waived Motley on Oct. 26 and then signed him to the practice squad two days later. Motley joined the NFL in May as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers.

Motley had six interceptions in his career as a Sooner with one being returned for a touchdown. He also forced six fumbles in his career.

