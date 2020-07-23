You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former Sooner coach and player John Blake dies at 59, per report

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman and coach John Blake died after suffering a heart attack, as first reported by News 9's Dean Blevins.

Blake played nose guard for the Sooners from 1979–82 before embarking on a coaching career that started in 1987 and ended in 2016. He was on the Sooners' staff from 1989–92, coaching defensive linemen and linebackers. He served as Oklahoma's head coach from 1996–98.

Blake also coached in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.

