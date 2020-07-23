OU football: Former Sooner coach and player John Blake dies at 59, per report

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman and coach John Blake died after suffering a heart attack, as first reported by News 9's Dean Blevins.
Sad news. John Blake has died. Coach Switzer tells me it was a heart attack while out walking. Says he’d lost a lot of weight and was doing well. Prayers w the former #Sooners HC and devastated family. RIP. @news9 @OU_Football— Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) July 23, 2020
Just confirmed through Barry Switzer that former #Sooners player/coach John Blake has passed away. First reported by @DeanBlevins Said an emotional Switzer: "I recruited him out of Sand Springs. He played for me and captained for me. He coached for me.""I was close to John."— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) July 23, 2020
Blake played nose guard for the Sooners from 1979–82 before embarking on a coaching career that started in 1987 and ended in 2016. He was on the Sooners' staff from 1989–92, coaching defensive linemen and linebackers. He served as Oklahoma's head coach from 1996–98.
Blake also coached in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.
