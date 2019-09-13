OU Football: Former OU wide receiver Sterling Shepard out for week two with concussion

After entering the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday afternoon, former Sooner and current New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will not be returning to the field for his team’s week two matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Ranaan announced via Twitter on Friday that Shepard would be held out of Sunday’s contest.
WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) is OUT for Sunday vs. Bills. Cody Latimer (calf) is questionable. The Giants could very well be without their top three receivers in Shepard, Latimer and the suspended Golden Tate. https://t.co/AHrtaK8V3n— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 13, 2019
The injury is just the latest ailment for the young wideout, who has dealt with a plethora of other health issues during his brief career as a Giant. Sunday will mark the eighth contest Shepard has missed in four seasons as a professional. In contrast, Shepard missed just two games due to injury during his four year run at OU.
