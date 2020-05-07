OU football: Former Oklahoma linebacker Mark Jackson to transfer to TCU, per report

Former Oklahoma linebacker Mark Jackson will transfer to TCU and will be immediately eligible, according to Jeremy Clark of 247sports.com.
Breaking: Oklahoma grad transfer Mark Jackson is headed to #TCU for his final season. Jackson confirmed to me that he signed with the school on Thursday. Great addition for the Frogs defensive line.— Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB) May 8, 2020
Jackson largely absent from the Sooners’ linebacking rotation in 2019. He finished the season with one assisted tackle in four games played. He appeared in Oklahoma's game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship and LSU in the College Football Playoff
In 2018, Jackson was featured in a larger capacity under former defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. He started seven starts that year and finished with seven tackles for loss, but did not play in Oklahoma's last four games.
TCU finished last season 5-7 and 3-6 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on the Horned Frogs on Oct. 31.
