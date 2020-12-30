You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Florida to be without 4 defensive starters vs Sooners in Cotton Bowl

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Florida will be without defensive lineman Kyree Campbell, safety Shawn Davis and linebacker Ventrell Miller — the Gators' leading tackler — for the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma on Wednesday, per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Along with cornerback Marco Wilson's decision to forgo the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft, that leaves UF without four of its defensive starters for the bowl game.

The Gators' offense will also be missing receivers Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and tight end Kyle Pitts, who finished 10th in the Heisman race. The Sooners will not have senior cornerback Tre Brown for the matchup, as he opted-out of the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 22 to get ready for the NFL draft.

Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

