OU football: Florida to be without 4 defensive starters vs Sooners in Cotton Bowl

Florida will be without defensive lineman Kyree Campbell, safety Shawn Davis and linebacker Ventrell Miller — the Gators' leading tackler — for the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma on Wednesday, per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.
Along with cornerback Marco Wilson's decision to forgo the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft, that leaves UF without four of its defensive starters for the bowl game.
Sources: Florida’s defense will be significantly shorthanded tonight against Oklahoma because of injuries and opt outs. Among those expected to miss the game are linebacker Ventrell Miller, the Gators' leading tackler, and DL starter Kyree Campbell.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 30, 2020
The Gators' offense will also be missing receivers Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and tight end Kyle Pitts, who finished 10th in the Heisman race. The Sooners will not have senior cornerback Tre Brown for the matchup, as he opted-out of the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 22 to get ready for the NFL draft.
Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast on ESPN.
