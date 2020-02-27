OU football: First-round prospect CeeDee Lamb tagged by Nike in tweet ahead of NFL Draft

No signing has been announced, but Nike has shown interest in potential first-round NFL Draft prospect CeeDee Lamb.
The former Oklahoma star wide receiver was tagged by Nike's Twitter in a brief video of him holding Nike cleats like a phone. His 40-yard dash time was also on the screen, a 4.50.
4.50 @_CeeDeeThree #nikevaporedge pic.twitter.com/oNVbXJKCsI— Nike Football (@usnikefootball) February 28, 2020
Lamb's former OU teammate, Kyler Murray, signed with Nike ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was drafted No. 1 overall.
