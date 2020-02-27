You are the owner of this article.
OU football: First-round prospect CeeDee Lamb tagged by Nike in tweet ahead of NFL Draft

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

No signing has been announced, but Nike has shown interest in potential first-round NFL Draft prospect CeeDee Lamb.

The former Oklahoma star wide receiver was tagged by Nike's Twitter in a brief video of him holding Nike cleats like a phone. His 40-yard dash time was also on the screen, a 4.50.

Lamb's former OU teammate, Kyler Murray, signed with Nike ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was drafted No. 1 overall. 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

