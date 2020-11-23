OU football: Fans responsible for injury of Oklahoma State equipment manager banned from future athletic events, per report

OU fans who allegedly attacked Oklahoma State equipment manager DJ Kurtenbach during Bedlam on Nov. 21 will be banned from future home games at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, per an athletic department statement given to KFOR-TV.
Kurtenbach was attempting to retrieve a football in the north end zone stands Saturday after a field goal when he was allegedly beaten by Oklahoma fans. Over the weekend, a family member of Kurtenbach posted on Facebook saying that the fans "punched him and threw beer on him" and that he suffered a broken rib in the altercation.
Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/A75NG7sVSr— Phillip Blochowiak 🇨🇦🤠 (@PCPokefan) November 22, 2020
“The OU Athletics Department is aware of the interaction during Saturday night’s game between some fans and an Oklahoma State team staff member," OU Assistant AD for Strategic Communications Mike Houck said in the statement. "The matter was immediately turned over to the OU Police Department and is under investigation with the athletics department’s full cooperation.
"No matter the outcome of the investigation, physical contact by any fan with an employee of any team is unacceptable. The department condemns the behavior of the involved fans, and once the individuals are identified, they will be banned from attending any future OU Athletics events."
