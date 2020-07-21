OU football: Fans banned from Sooners game at Army, per New York order

Fans will not be allowed to attend OU's Sept. 26 game against Army in West Point, New York due to a college sports attendance ban levied by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.
Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Tuesday that Syracuse will not be allowed to have fans at home games in 2020 due to Cuomo's statewide order. OU's game against Army would fall under the same sanctions if played.
Syracuse will not be allowed to have fans for home football games following announcement by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banning fans from sporting events in state— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2020
Cuomo's order adds more complexity to what was already likely to be a challenging trip for the Sooners. Cuomo announced June 24 that citizens traveling from other states must observe a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival to New York. Oklahoma was added to the list of states on July 7.
OU's matchup with Army is supposed to be the latter half of a home-and-home series, the first game of which was played in Norman in 2018.
