OU football: Even with season-low stats, Spencer Rattler's confidence, precision shines in second half of Sooners' win over Baylor

Spencer Rattler's throw went right through the Baylor defender's hands.
In the redshirt freshman quarterback's final touchdown pass of the game, he threw the ball down the middle to a not-so-open Brayden Willis. The ball's first contact was with the defender before, to Rattler's luck, it tipped into the hands of the redshirt sophomore H-back, who muscled his way into the endzone to put the Sooners up 27-7 with 5:17 left in the game.
It was Rattler's second touchdown on a night where he finished with 193 passing yards (his lowest of the season) and an interception, which came in the second quarter due to a bobbled catch attempt from senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson. But in the least impressive statistical game of the season, Rattler looked in control with his arm and in the pocket.
His first touchdown of the game came in the third quarter after the first half saw the Sooner offense struggle to get points on the board. Rattler started the scoring drive with a 25-yard connection to sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease, and ended with a 9-yard pass to Wease again.
Rattler took the snap, scrambled to the right, didn't like what he saw and went back to the left with four Baylor defenders closing in on him. He adjusted his body and found Wease in the corner to put the Sooners up 17-0. Rattler held the ball and avoided a sack for six seconds.
Rattler had his growing pains in the beginning of the season after winning the job as the starter, but his last six games have featured poise and a natural ability to make any pass. Rattler tallied four interceptions in his first three games, three of which were from OU's loss to Kansas State in September. Since OU's quadruple-overtime win against Texas, Rattler has just three in that six-game time span.
On top of completing 109 of his 166 passes since then, The Phoenix-native has given Sooner fans a show of his ability to make accurate throws into tight coverage. Arguably one of his best throws of the night was to Willis on OU's second scoring drive. While under pressure, Rattler threw off of his back foot and found Willis, who was surrounded by green and gold helmets.
Rattler currently has 2,512 passing yards, which ranks 10th in the FBS, and 24 passing touchdowns — 28 total. Since starting the season 0-2 against conference foes as a starter, Rattler's come a long way since his early-season woes, and it's led him to make more of the flashy throws that fans saw Saturday night.
"As far as his emotional state, his psyche, confidence, all that, he’s rock solid," head coach Lincoln Riley said in October. “He's a competitor. He knows he belongs in that arena. Of course he's going to continue to get better as the years go on.
