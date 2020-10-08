OU football: Even though the Sooners have a slow start, here's to 20 more years of owning Texas and the Big 12

This column is part of The Daily's traditional column exchange with The Daily Texan ahead of OU-Texas. This is for your enjoyment and laughter only. You can read The Daily Texan’s column here.
Alright, let’s address the elephant in the room. Yes, Oklahoma has lost its last two games. Yes, one of those losses was at home. Yes, Oklahoma is no longer ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2016.
We know. The Sooners didn’t deliver in making the matchup a bigger deal with two ranked opponents heading into the Cotton Bowl. But cut OU some slack. Twenty years of carrying the Big 12 and making the conference relevant is a long, long time.
I mean, Texas usually sits in the AP Top 25 by the time this game comes around, right? You were ranked in 2019, 2018 and ... well, in 2013–17 you guys were nowhere, but close enough.
To be honest, despite the rough start, everyone at The OU Daily is really excited about Saturday. Even with COVID-19 canceling the Texas State Fair and fewer fans attending the game, it’s still a big game with a lot of history. We always love to see Sam Ehlinger cry every time he sees a horns-down hand sign. We love to see Texas recruits look in horror as they see the Sooners once again take the Golden Hat and realize they need to decommit soon after. It’s a tradition.
Speaking of history, this season is the 20th anniversary of the 2000 national champion Sooners obliterating Texas, 63–14. Man, time flies huh? A lot has happened, with the Sooners winning the conference 13 times, Oklahoma beating Texas in the Red River Showdown 13 times, Oklahoma producing four Heisman Trophy winners and Vince Young landing a spot on the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice squad in 2017, to name a few. These past few decades have been fun.
There’s also Mack Brown reviving North Carolina football and Colt McCoy — wait, what is he doing again? Is he a water boy? We lost track. Oklahoma has too many alumni actually starting in the NFL at the moment, so it’s kind of hard to keep up with what team’s bench McCoy and other former Texas players are warming up. Let us know when a Longhorn actually goes higher than the second round in the NFL Draft.
We’ve also been wondering when Earl Thomas is going to find a team that’s willing to take him. It’s a shame he wasn’t good enough to be on the Baltimore Ravens with former Sooner stars Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown and Ben Powers. And has Jordan Hicks recovered from being dealt the 2020 pancake of the year by Trent Williams? Just checking. We wouldn’t be surprised if Kyler Murray wanted him off the team after that embarrassment.
Oh, and congrats on the win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl last season. It’s not a game that has national title implications, but hey, you’ll get there when Texas recruits stop leaving the state for a chance to actually compete for one.
And finally, congrats on Texas football being “back” this year. We also forgot to say congrats on being “back” in 2019 as well. And 2018. To be honest, we don’t really know what to say when you guys actually start competing for something that matters.
See you guys in Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.