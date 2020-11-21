You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: ESPN's College GameDay crew unanimously picks Oklahoma over Oklahoma State in Bedlam

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Rece Davis

Host Rece Davis during ESPN’s College Game Day inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

ESPN's College GameDay panel unanimously picked No. 18 Oklahoma to defeat No. 14 Oklahoma State in Bedlam on Saturday.

The Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) are a touchdown favorite over the Cowboys (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) according to oddsmakers.

This marks the 18th time ESPN's Lee Corso has donned Oklahoma headgear on College GameDay. Previously, the Sooners have lost the last four games that Corso picked them to win while on-site at an Oklahoma matchup. Overall, he's 10-7 when choosing OU.

As for Oklahoma State, Corso is a perfect 4-0 when picking against the Cowboys on College GameDay.

Kickoff for Bedlam is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments