OU football: ESPN's College GameDay crew unanimously picks Oklahoma over Oklahoma State in Bedlam

ESPN's College GameDay panel unanimously picked No. 18 Oklahoma to defeat No. 14 Oklahoma State in Bedlam on Saturday.
Here's how Trae Young and the Gameday crew picked Bedlam. pic.twitter.com/SQBMgeza0N— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 21, 2020
The Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) are a touchdown favorite over the Cowboys (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) according to oddsmakers.
This marks the 18th time ESPN's Lee Corso has donned Oklahoma headgear on College GameDay. Previously, the Sooners have lost the last four games that Corso picked them to win while on-site at an Oklahoma matchup. Overall, he's 10-7 when choosing OU.
As for Oklahoma State, Corso is a perfect 4-0 when picking against the Cowboys on College GameDay.
Kickoff for Bedlam is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
