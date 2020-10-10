OU football: ESPN's College GameDay crew picks Texas over Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

ESPN's College GameDay crew overwhelming picked No. 22 Texas to defeat Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
.@CollegeGameDay crew: “they’re definitely taking a picture of this,” talking about OU fans in case the Sooners win today. A clean sweep of Texas picks ahead of the #RedRiverRivalry pic.twitter.com/Wn3hduD2y4— Chris DiMaria (@chris_DiMaria) October 10, 2020
All five College Gameday staffers took Texas over Oklahoma. Three of FOX's four experts took the Longhorns, too, with Urban Meyer -- Tom Herman's old boss -- the only person to roll with the Sooners.— Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) October 10, 2020
When College GameDay is on-site at OU-Texas, the Sooners are 3-3 in such contests. GameDay was not on-site at the rivalry matchup this season, instead electing to travel to Clemson, South Carolina for No. 1 Clemson vs No. 7 Miami.
The Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) currently lead the Longhorns (2-1, 1-1 Big 12), 3-0, in the first quarter. The game is being broadcast on FOX.
