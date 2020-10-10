You are the owner of this article.
OU football: ESPN's College GameDay crew picks Texas over Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

Lee Corso picks OU

ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso picks OU to win before the Red River Showdown Oct. 6.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

ESPN's College GameDay crew overwhelming picked No. 22 Texas to defeat Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

When College GameDay is on-site at OU-Texas, the Sooners are 3-3 in such contests. GameDay was not on-site at the rivalry matchup this season, instead electing to travel to Clemson, South Carolina for No. 1 Clemson vs No. 7 Miami.

The Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) currently lead the Longhorns (2-1, 1-1 Big 12), 3-0, in the first quarter. The game is being broadcast on FOX.

