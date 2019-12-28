OU football: ESPN College GameDay hosts pick LSU over Sooners in College Football Playoff

ATLANTA — As if the Sooners needed any more doubters in their matchup against No. 1 LSU, they got a few more on ESPN's College GameDay.
GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit agreed that the Tigers would send the Sooners home one game short of the national championship for the third consecutive season.
#GameDay Picks#PeachBowlDesmond Howard - LSULee Corso - LSUKirk Herbstreit - LSUNCAAFNation247 - LSU— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 28, 2019
They're not in the minority with their picks, as the Tigers are 13.5-point favorites. The two teams will kick off at 3 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
