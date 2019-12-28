You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: ESPN College GameDay hosts pick LSU over Sooners in College Football Playoff

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lee Corso and Kirk Herbsteit

Fans hold signs behind ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit before the Red River Showdown Oct. 6, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

ATLANTA — As if the Sooners needed any more doubters in their matchup against No. 1 LSU, they got a few more on ESPN's College GameDay.

GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit agreed that the Tigers would send the Sooners home one game short of the national championship for the third consecutive season.

They're not in the minority with their picks, as the Tigers are 13.5-point favorites. The two teams will kick off at 3 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined the Daily's sports desk in the spring of 2019 and have covered OU's wrestling, softball and football teams.

Load comments