OU football: ESPN College GameDay heading to Waco for Sooners' game against Baylor

College GameDay Hosts

ESPN College GameDay hosts (from left to right) Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit before the Red River Showdown Oct. 6, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast in Waco, Texas for the No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) versus No. 12 Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) next Saturday. 

The game will have major implications on the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes, as a road win against an undefeated Bears team would be crucial for their playoff resume.

The last time GameDay was broadcast at a Sooners game was their 48-45 loss to Texas in October 2018.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 in Waco.

