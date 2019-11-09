OU football: ESPN College GameDay heading to Waco for Sooners' game against Baylor

ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast in Waco, Texas for the No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) versus No. 12 Baylor (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) next Saturday.
BREAKING: ESPN’s College GameDay is headed back to Waco for the first time since Nov. 2015 for Baylor/Oklahoma next weekend. This is the third time Baylor has ever hosted College GameDay #SicEm— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 10, 2019
The game will have major implications on the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes, as a road win against an undefeated Bears team would be crucial for their playoff resume.
The last time GameDay was broadcast at a Sooners game was their 48-45 loss to Texas in October 2018.
The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 in Waco.
