OU football: Erik Swenson warming up ahead of OU-Texas

Erik Swenson

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson walks into the stadium during the Walk of Champions before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

DALLAS — Offensive tackle Erik Swenson is warming up for the No. 6 Sooners' match against No. 11 Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

The redshirt junior didn't play in Oklahoma's 45-20 win over Kansas after starting at left tackle for the first four contests of the season. Swenson has been dealing with lower-body injury, and head coach Lincoln Riley said on Monday that he was "highly questionable."

Oklahoma and Texas kick off at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

