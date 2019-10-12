OU football: Erik Swenson warming up ahead of OU-Texas

DALLAS — Offensive tackle Erik Swenson is warming up for the No. 6 Sooners' match against No. 11 Texas in the Cotton Bowl.
Adrian Ealy and Erik Swenson are BOTH warming up. #Sooners— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 12, 2019
The redshirt junior didn't play in Oklahoma's 45-20 win over Kansas after starting at left tackle for the first four contests of the season. Swenson has been dealing with lower-body injury, and head coach Lincoln Riley said on Monday that he was "highly questionable."
Oklahoma and Texas kick off at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.
