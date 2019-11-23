You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Erik Swenson not warming up ahead of Sooners vs TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Erik Swenson

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson walks into the stadium during the Walk of Champions before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson is not participating in pre-game warmups ahead of the No. 9 Sooners' match against TCU.

Swenson has missed one game due to an undisclosed injury — OU's win over Kansas back in October, but was benched in the Sooners' comeback victory over then-No. 13 Baylor. Swenson has started at left tackle for when he is cleared to play. Virginia transfer R.J. Proctor has been the one to fill his absence at left tackle.

Kickoff for OU vs. the Horned Frogs will be at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments