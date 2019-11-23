OU football: Erik Swenson not warming up ahead of Sooners vs TCU

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson is not participating in pre-game warmups ahead of the No. 9 Sooners' match against TCU.
No Erik Swenson in warmups for the #Sooners.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 23, 2019
Swenson has missed one game due to an undisclosed injury — OU's win over Kansas back in October, but was benched in the Sooners' comeback victory over then-No. 13 Baylor. Swenson has started at left tackle for when he is cleared to play. Virginia transfer R.J. Proctor has been the one to fill his absence at left tackle.
Kickoff for OU vs. the Horned Frogs will be at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
