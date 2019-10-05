You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Erik Swenson, Adrian Ealy not warming up ahead of Sooners' game against Kansas

Swenson

Junior offensive lineman Erik Swenson pushes against his opponent during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

LAWRENCE — Offensive tackles Erik Swenson and Adrian Ealy are not warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's game against Kansas Saturday. 

Swenson has started at left tackle all four games for the Sooners this season and Ealy started the first three games at right tackle before suffering an injury before the Texas Tech game. R.J. Proctor will likely start at left and Tyrese Robinson at right. 

Oklahoma and Kansas are set to kickoff at 11:30 a.m.

