OU football: Erik Swenson, Adrian Ealy not warming up ahead of Sooners' game against Kansas

LAWRENCE — Offensive tackles Erik Swenson and Adrian Ealy are not warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's game against Kansas Saturday.
No sign of Adrian Ealy or Erik Swenson in #Sooners warmups.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 5, 2019
Swenson has started at left tackle all four games for the Sooners this season and Ealy started the first three games at right tackle before suffering an injury before the Texas Tech game. R.J. Proctor will likely start at left and Tyrese Robinson at right.
Oklahoma and Kansas are set to kickoff at 11:30 a.m.
