You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Dwyane Wade, Jalen Hurts share mutual respect on Twitter after Sooners’ win

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Following No. 10 Oklahoma’s amazing comeback win over No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Saturday night, former Miami Heat guard and three time NBA Finals champion Dwyane Wade and Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts exchanged remarks of respect via Twitter.

“If you’re up 28-3 against a great quarterback, you should be very afraid,” Wade said. “(Jalen Hurts) is the real deal. Pass up on him and you will live to regret it.”

A grateful Hurts later responded to Wade, saying “That’s love! Coming from a legend!”

Hurts’ Sooners trailed the Bears, 28-3, early in the second quarter on Saturday evening, but miraculously rebounded in time to come away with a 34-31 victory. Oklahoma’s turnaround was largely due to the second half performance of Hurts, who recovered from two fumbles and an interception to throw three touchdown passes after the break.

Another successful drive led by Hurts late in the fourth quarter set up kicker Gabe Brkic’s game winning field goal, helping the Sooners move one step closer to a Big 12 Championship game berth, and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Wade certainly knows what it takes to strike fear into the hearts of opponents, as he often did so himself during his time as a pro, averaging 22 points per game and hitting 18-game winning shots in his magnificent 17-year NBA career.

The now retired Wade may get to observe yet another victory next Saturday, as Hurts and the Sooners take on TCU in Norman at 7 p.m. on FOX.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments