OU football: Dwyane Wade, Jalen Hurts share mutual respect on Twitter after Sooners’ win

Following No. 10 Oklahoma’s amazing comeback win over No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Saturday night, former Miami Heat guard and three time NBA Finals champion Dwyane Wade and Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts exchanged remarks of respect via Twitter.
“If you’re up 28-3 against a great quarterback, you should be very afraid,” Wade said. “(Jalen Hurts) is the real deal. Pass up on him and you will live to regret it.”
If you’re up 28-3 against a great quarterback. You should be very afraid. @JalenHurts is the real deal. Pass up on him if you want and you will live to regret it.— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 17, 2019
A grateful Hurts later responded to Wade, saying “That’s love! Coming from a legend!”
That’s Love! Coming From A Legend! 🤞🏾 https://t.co/K9Dr4AxEuB— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) November 17, 2019
Hurts’ Sooners trailed the Bears, 28-3, early in the second quarter on Saturday evening, but miraculously rebounded in time to come away with a 34-31 victory. Oklahoma’s turnaround was largely due to the second half performance of Hurts, who recovered from two fumbles and an interception to throw three touchdown passes after the break.
Another successful drive led by Hurts late in the fourth quarter set up kicker Gabe Brkic’s game winning field goal, helping the Sooners move one step closer to a Big 12 Championship game berth, and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Wade certainly knows what it takes to strike fear into the hearts of opponents, as he often did so himself during his time as a pro, averaging 22 points per game and hitting 18-game winning shots in his magnificent 17-year NBA career.
The now retired Wade may get to observe yet another victory next Saturday, as Hurts and the Sooners take on TCU in Norman at 7 p.m. on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.