OU football: Dusty Dvoracek to replace Greg McElroy on ESPN broadcast of Cotton Bowl

From left to right: Toby Rowland, OU women's basketball coach Sherri Coale and Dusty Dvoracek speak at the "Salute to Stoops" event April 13, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner defensive lineman Dusty Dvoracek will serve as the ESPN color analyst during the Wednesday night Cotton Bowl after Greg McElroy tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Dvoracek played in 49 games for Oklahoma from 2001–05 and was a consensus All-Big 12 selection twice. He was taken in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he played for three seasons.

After his playing career came to an end, Dvoracek joined SportsTalk1400 as a radio personality and then was hired by WWLS The Sports Animal in 2015. He was then picked up by ESPN after just one year. Dvoracek has also worked for News 9, Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Oklahoma since retiring from football.

Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

