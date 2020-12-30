OU football: Dusty Dvoracek to replace Greg McElroy on ESPN broadcast of Cotton Bowl

Former Sooner defensive lineman Dusty Dvoracek will serve as the ESPN color analyst during the Wednesday night Cotton Bowl after Greg McElroy tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Never good news to hear of someone battling COVID. We'll miss hearing Toby Rowland call the OU game on radio. Source telling us Dusty Dvoracek will replace McElroy on the TV broadcast tomorrow night though. Good luck to Chris Plank on the radio call replacing Toby. https://t.co/HjpjgNWbWG— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 30, 2020
Dvoracek played in 49 games for Oklahoma from 2001–05 and was a consensus All-Big 12 selection twice. He was taken in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he played for three seasons.
After his playing career came to an end, Dvoracek joined SportsTalk1400 as a radio personality and then was hired by WWLS The Sports Animal in 2015. He was then picked up by ESPN after just one year. Dvoracek has also worked for News 9, Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Oklahoma since retiring from football.
Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, and will be broadcast on ESPN.
