OU football: Does Alex Grinch play more man or zone? Why did Jalen Hurts wear red shoes? More in week one's post-game mailbag

From Alex Grinch's new-look defense to Jalen Hurts' record-breaking day, No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) looked good in its season opening win over Houston (0-1) Sunday night.
After the game, you guys asked our sports editor and football beat writer George Stoia questions regarding anything from the defense to why Hurts wore red shoes.
Here's George's answers:
@mchgalu: Sooner D seemed to want to play press coverage on Houston receivers. Is Coach Grinch more man-to-man or zone?
The short answer is both.
Grinch is going to do a variation of things. I think he liked his matchups in man-to-man Sunday night, which is why you saw it the most. I think he also wanted to see what his corners could do on an island. I noticed they rotated in both Jordan Parker and Jaden Davis at corner, which indicates to me he still wants more out of Parnell Motley and Tre Brown. I think Sunday night was a test to see what all four could do.
It'll be interesting to see if he plays a lot of man against teams like Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and other teams that have one or two dominant receivers. Houston didn't have that. I think we might start seeing a little more zone just to give those corners some help.
@Soonrs1: Why was Jalen wearing red shoes?
This is my favorite question. I, personally, was not a fan of the red-taped shoes, mostly because it wasn't the same tint of red as his uniform or socks.
But hey, the dude had 508 total yards and six touchdowns. Whatever works, I guess. I'm also no fashion expert as I typically wear the same outfit for nearly every game.
@JaredSerre: Is Dana Holgorsen an offensive genius?
Genius is a strong word. Guru? Yes. Genius? Eh, not so much.
Holgorsen is a good football coach and a great hire by Houston, in my opinion. But I don't think he's a "genius." He understands offenses and is a good playcaller, but it's not like he invented the air raid — that title belongs to Hal Mumme. Sure, Holgorsen's offense are consistently among some of the best in the country, but so were Kliff Kingsbury's at Texas Tech. Does that make Kingsbury an offensive genius? I don't think so.
If anyone deserves the title of offensive genius in college football today, I think its Lincoln Riley. The way he can mold his offense to fit his personnel, is outstanding. Jalen Hurts' performance Sunday night was a prime example.
@soonerfan432: Thoughts on the way the defense looked? I thought it was a great starting point. D-line got pressure and tackling was better. What do you think about it?
I thought they looked good. The biggest difference I noticed, like you said, was tackling. Kenneth Murray was flying around, Neville Gallimore was getting a push up front, Ronnie Perkins and Jalen Redmond were fast on the edge — they looked faster and more physical.
That said, they also showed they still have a ways to go. The biggest issue I noticed was nickel-play wasn't great from Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles or Chanse Sylvie. Both those guys clearly showed it's going to be a process at that position.
Other than that, if you're an Oklahoma fan, you have to be pleased with the outcome. It doesn't look like missed tackles are going to be a major problem like it has been in the past. And hell, they got back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game. Last year's defense didn't do that one time all season.
I call that progress.
@GreatGramblino: Still shooting provocative post game photos?
Yes.
Goodnight from Owen Field. pic.twitter.com/252j8Vr9mY— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 2, 2019
