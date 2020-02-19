You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Director of Sports Nutrition Tiffany Byrd announces departure from Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tiffany Byrd

Director of sports nutrition Tiffany Byrd on May 9, 2018. 

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Oklahoma Director of Sports Nutrition Tiffany Byrd announced on social media Wednesday that she is leaving the Sooners after eight years of service.

Byrd joined the Sooners in 2013 when Bob Stoops was still at the head of the football program, and she was the first ever OU director of sports nutrition. Before that, Byrd worked in nutrition at schools such as Oregon, Alabama and Baylor.

Byrd is a former national champion in NCAA women's gymnastics at Alabama and finished her collegiate career at Nebraska.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments