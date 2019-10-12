OU football: Did we underrate CeeDee Lamb or overrate Jalen Hurts? Is Kenneth Murray an All-American? More in gameday mailbag (Texas)

No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) took down No. 11 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) 34-27 Saturday.
After the game, The Daily's sports editor, George Stoia, answered all your questions about the game.
Here's his answers:
@soonerfan432: The Sooners passed their defensive test. What encourages you going forward this year?
I think this team could run the table. I really do.
Texas was the game everyone circled as Oklahoma's toughest test and they passed. Now, that's not say the road will be easy. The Sooners still have to go to Waco, Texas, Manhattan, Kansas, and Stillwater, Oklahoma. But if the defense plays like it did Saturday and the offense continues to improve, I don't see how this team loses until the postseason.
@AdamLaManque: Kenneth Murray has to be an all American, right? Will the Big 12 evaluate their officials after a very questionable game?
He's most definitely an All-American. He's probably OU's best middle linebacker since Travis Lewis. If he continues to play this way, he could be in serious contention for the Butkus Award at the end of the season.
That's what you get with the Big 12. They're not going to be great, but I will say, the pregame penalty was soooo Big 12. Unreal, really.
@Andrew_Zimmel: Did we underrate CeeDee or overrate Jalen?
Great question. Both, I think?
We all knew CeeDee Lamb was a great player, but what he did Saturday — wow. It's hard to take over a game at the wide receiver position and that's exactly what he did Saturday. He was unbelievable.
I think Jalen Hurts is still a great quarterback, he just made some mental errors Saturday. So I think we might have kind of overrated him considering the talent he was going against. The kid still came through in the biggest moments in the game.
@Wit_recycler: People saying bad play calling from Lincoln, but I saw him adjust for Jalen not executing. I guess my question is does Jalen learn anything from this?
I think Hurts will learn a lot from this. Riley was in his ear after a few bad throws, which will help. But you have to remember Hurts is still relatively new to the Oklahoma program. It's going to be a learning process the entire season.
My biggest takeaway from Hurts Saturday was this quote he had after the game:
"I think that's a testament to my teammates," Hurts said. "I wouldn't rather do it with any other group. Talk about emotional ties I have to this university — they're there now, for sure... OUDNA in me."
@dare2scherr: Will Lincoln Riley swallow his air raid pride and pound the rock going forward? The best chance this team has to win it all this year is to keep the pressure up on defense and run the ball on offense.
I don't think he has "air raid pride." He runs the football quite a bit. I think Saturday he got a little carried away, trying to get the ball into his playmaker's hands — CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo — instead of running. I also think he has more confidence in his offensive line's pass blocking than run blocking.
They did rush the ball 36 times Saturday. Only 28 passes.
@JuniorMint15: Is Sermon hurt or is he just way down the depth chart?
I think Trey Sermon might be a little dinged up, not sure. I was also a little surprised he didn't play more. Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson played well, though.
