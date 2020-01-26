OU football: DeMarco Murray to be Sooners' running backs coach, per reports

Former Oklahoma and NFL running back DeMarco Murray will be the Sooners' next running backs coach, per Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer. SoonerScoop later confirmed Scheer's report.
DeMarco Murray headed to Oklahoma according to sourceshttps://t.co/ViW9vHv5LC— Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) January 27, 2020
SoonerScoop has been able to independently confirm @JasonScheer's initial report that DeMarco Murray will be LIncoln Riley's newest RB coach. More info on how difficult this decision was for Murray and his development as a coach from our @CareyAMurdock. https://t.co/n80Gf4q7bo— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) January 27, 2020
Murray is just coming off of one season coaching running backs for Arizona, where he started his coaching career.
As a college back for the Sooners from 2007-10, Murray ran for 3,685 yards and 50 touchdowns, while catching for 1,571 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Murray was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, where he ran for 4,526 yards and 28 touchdowns. He later played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, where he finished his career. Before retiring, he rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns.
