OU football: DeMarco Murray set to make $350,000, Jamar Cain to make $435,000, pending regents approval

DeMarco Murray and Jamar Cain

DeMarco Murray and Jamar Cain answers questions during a press conference at the Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium on Feb. 12

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents will vote to approve the contracts of new Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray and outside linebackers and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain, according to its agenda for Tuesday's meeting. 

Murray contract

A screenshot of OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray's proposed salary from the OU Board of Regents' March 10 meeting agenda. 
Jamar contract

A screenshot of OU outside linebackers and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain's proposed salary from the OU Board of Regents' March 10 meeting agenda. 

Per the agenda, Murray's proposed salary is $350,000 and his contract runs through January 31, 2021. Cain's proposed salary is $435,000 and his contract runs through January 31, 2022.

Murray spent last season as Arizona's running backs coach, and Cain coached defensive line at Arizona State. According to USA Today, Murray made $235,000 last season at Arizona,and Cain made $290,000 last season at Arizona State.

Last season, former OU running backs coach Jay Boulware made $470,000 and former outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill made $575,000

Murray played at Oklahoma from 2007 to 2010 and he rushed for 3,685 yards and 50 touchdowns. He played in the NFL from 2011 to 2017 for the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

Prior to Arizona State, Cain coached defensive line or defensive ends at Fresno State, North Dakota State, Wyoming and Cal Poly, among others.

