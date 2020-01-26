You are the owner of this article.
OU football: DeMarco Murray named Sooners' running backs coach

DeMarco Murray

Senior running back DeMarco Murray carries the football during the OU-Texas football game Oct. 2, 2010, in Dallas. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 28-20.

 Merrill Jones/The Daily

Former Oklahoma and NFL running back DeMarco Murray will be the Sooners' next running back coach, per Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer. SoonerScoop later confirmed Scheer's report.

OU confirmed the report on Monday afternoon by officially announcing Murray's hire.

"This is very surreal," Murray said in the release. "Obviously I never thought I'd be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach Riley is giving me and I'm looking forward to being back home."

"DeMarco had a tremendous playing career both at OU and in the NFL and has a passion for coaching and helping young men grow as players and people," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said in a release. "He's got an incredibly bright coaching future and will be an outstanding mentor to our players. I don't think there's anyone better to lead our running backs. Everyone in our program is excited to have DeMarco, his wife Heidi and their children as part of our family."

Murray is just coming off of one season coaching running backs for Arizona, where he started his coaching career.

As a college back for the Sooners from 2007-10, Murray ran for 3,685 yards and 50 touchdowns, while catching for 1,571 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Murray was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, where he ran for 4,526 yards and 28 touchdowns. He later played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, where he finished his career. Before retiring, he rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

