OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell to miss Peach Bowl with injury

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the No. 4 Sooners' Peach Bowl matchup with No. 1 LSU, per a report from SoonerScoop.com.

Turner-Yell has tallied 74 tackles while being one of Oklahoma's most reliable defenders for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Redshirt sophomore Justin Broiles is expected to take his spot.

Kickoff for the Peach Bowl will be at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

