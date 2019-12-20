OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell to miss Peach Bowl with injury

Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the No. 4 Sooners' Peach Bowl matchup with No. 1 LSU, per a report from SoonerScoop.com.
SoonerScoop has confirmed through multiple sources that starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Justin Broiles will take over the starting duties. (First reported by @TFB_Sooners) pic.twitter.com/uoLJCghqDp— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 20, 2019
Turner-Yell has tallied 74 tackles while being one of Oklahoma's most reliable defenders for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Redshirt sophomore Justin Broiles is expected to take his spot.
Kickoff for the Peach Bowl will be at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
