OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell talks injury, says he's willing to help team in other ways

ATLANTA -- Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, one of Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's most critical pieces to his defense, sat the Peach Bowl OU Media Day podium with a sling over his left arm Thursday morning, two days before the No. 4 Sooners take on No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff.
Yet, a week after SoonerScoop.com first reported that Turner-Yell had broke his collarbone in practice, Turner-Yell remains optimistic for his team, and for the next man who will step up in his place.
"It's tough," Turner-Yell said. "Whatever can make the team win, that's what I'm trying to do. However I can impact the team to win this ball game, that's what I'm going to do."
In his first media availability since his injury, Turner-Yell described his impactful season, and how he's played a big role in Grinch's culture-changing first year at the helm of Oklahoma's defense. The sophomore tallied 75 tackles on the season.
"Any impact that I can make on this team, as far as us being successful, that's what I enjoy doing," Turner-Yell said. "The impact that I've made on this team, I feel like it's played a huge role for the team — I played a huge role for the team, and I just want to continue to do so."
An expected replacement is redshirt sophomore Justin Broiles, a good friend of Turner-Yell's. Broiles has 15 tackles on the season.
"I want to be able to see all of my teammates go out there and win," Turner-Yell said. "Justin (Broiles) is a guy that's always worked really hard, so I feel like he's going to have a great game, and I just want to see him be successful in this game.
"Me and Justin, we've always been close. We've always talked smack to each other back and forth. The same thing he would tell me, 'Just be relaxed and go out there and play ball,' so I'm going to tell him the same thing."
Kickoff for the Peach Bowl will be on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. CT.
