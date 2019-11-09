OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell suited up ahead of Sooners vs Iowa State

Sophomore safety Delarrin Tuner-Yell is suited up and is going through warmups ahead of the No. 9 Sooners' match against Iowa State.
Delarrin Turner-Yell going through warmups for #Sooners. Seems fine.— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) November 10, 2019
Turner-Yell left in the third quarter of OU's 48-41 loss to Kansas State with a concussion. He racked up five tackles in in Manhattan, Kansas, and has 47 total on the season.
Kickoff for the match will be at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
