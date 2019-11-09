You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell suited up ahead of Sooners vs Iowa State

  • Updated
Delarrin Turner-Yell

Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell celebrates during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Sophomore safety Delarrin Tuner-Yell is suited up and is going through warmups ahead of the No. 9 Sooners' match against Iowa State.

Turner-Yell left in the third quarter of OU's 48-41 loss to Kansas State with a concussion. He racked up five tackles in in Manhattan, Kansas, and has 47 total on the season.

Kickoff for the match will be at 7 p.m. CT on FOX.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

