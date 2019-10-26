OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell leaves game against Kansas State with injury

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell left the field on the first drive of the second half and may be out for the rest of the game with an injury.
According to @PlankShow the athletic trainers have taken Turner-Yell's helmet from him. Could be a sign that he's out for the game. #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 26, 2019
Turner-Yell has been a crucial part of Oklahoma's secondary and he has started every game at safety in 2019. The Hempstead, Texas native has 32 tackles and one pass breakup on the year thus far.
The Sooners are in the midst of a potential upset, as they trail Kansas State 27-23 early in the third quarter. Senior cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected in the first half for kicking an opponent, so potentially losing another starter in Turner-Yell would not be ideal for the Sooners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.