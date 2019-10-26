You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Delarrin Turner-Yell leaves game against Kansas State with injury

  • Updated
Delarrin Turner-Yell

Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell celebrates during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell left the field on the first drive of the second half and may be out for the rest of the game with an injury. 

Turner-Yell has been a crucial part of Oklahoma's secondary and he has started every game at safety in 2019. The Hempstead, Texas native has 32 tackles and one pass breakup on the year thus far.

The Sooners are in the midst of a potential upset, as they trail Kansas State 27-23 early in the third quarter. Senior cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected in the first half for kicking an opponent, so potentially losing another starter in Turner-Yell would not be ideal for the Sooners.

