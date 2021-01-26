OU football: Defensive lineman LaRon Stokes will return to Sooners in 2021, per report

Senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to COVID-19, and will return to OU in 2021, according to The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
#Sooners senior DL LaRon Stokes is taking advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver and will return to the #Sooners in 2021, per a source close to him. He was injured for a few games last season and decided he wanted another year before making a run at the NFL.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) January 26, 2021
Stokes played in eight games while making five starts in 2020, but also missed three games due to injury. He tallied 12 total tackles and 2.5 for loss.
A Tulsa, Oklahoma native, Stokes was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He played in 13 of 14 games and made 10 starts during his first season in Norman, making 15 total tackles and 4.5 for loss.
Stokes' return gives the Sooners additional depth on a strong defensive line that's losing junior Ronnie Perkins to the NFL Draft.
