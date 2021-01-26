You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Defensive lineman LaRon Stokes will return to Sooners in 2021, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
LaRon Stokes

Then-junior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes practices during spring practice March 7.

 OU Daily file photo

Senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to COVID-19, and will return to OU in 2021, according to The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Stokes played in eight games while making five starts in 2020, but also missed three games due to injury. He tallied 12 total tackles and 2.5 for loss.

A Tulsa, Oklahoma native, Stokes was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He played in 13 of 14 games and made 10 starts during his first season in Norman, making 15 total tackles and 4.5 for loss.

Stokes' return gives the Sooners additional depth on a strong defensive line that's losing junior Ronnie Perkins to the NFL Draft.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments