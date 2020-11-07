OU football: Defensive lineman LaRon Stokes not suited up ahead of Sooners vs Kansas

Senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes is not in uniform ahead of the No. 19 Sooners' home game against Kansas.
This marks the second-consecutive game he was in street clothes for, the first being against Texas Tech Oct. 31. In five games this season, Stokes has tallied eight total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss.
The Sooners kickoff against Kansas at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.