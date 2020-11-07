You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Defensive lineman LaRon Stokes not suited up ahead of Sooners vs Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
LaRon Stokes

Junior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes shoves an LSU player during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes is not in uniform ahead of the No. 19 Sooners' home game against Kansas.

This marks the second-consecutive game he was in street clothes for, the first being against Texas Tech Oct. 31. In five games this season, Stokes has tallied eight total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss.

The Sooners kickoff against Kansas at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments