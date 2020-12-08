OU football: Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux nominated for 2020 Broyles Award

OU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux was announced as one of 56 nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award on Tuesday.
December 8, 2020
The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football, and former LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady was the 2019 recipient. Thibodeaux has been OU's defensive line coach since 2016 after playing for the Sooners from 2002-2006.
In 2019, Thibodeaux helped defensive tackle Neville Gallimore become a third round draft pick, and has been a big part of OU's jump from 114th to 14th in total defense across the past three seasons. This season, Thibodeaux's defensive line is a significant component of a defensive unit that has delivered 33 sacks and 72 tackles for loss, good for fourth and 11th in the country, respectively.
The 2020 Broyles Award will be presented to the recipient on Dec. 28 via a virtual ceremony.
