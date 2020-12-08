You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux nominated for 2020 Broyles Award

Calvin Thibodeaux

Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux speaks to the Sooners before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux was announced as one of 56 nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award on Tuesday.

The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football, and former LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady was the 2019 recipient. Thibodeaux has been OU's defensive line coach since 2016 after playing for the Sooners from 2002-2006.

In 2019, Thibodeaux helped defensive tackle Neville Gallimore become a third round draft pick, and has been a big part of OU's jump from 114th to 14th in total defense across the past three seasons. This season, Thibodeaux's defensive line is a significant component of a defensive unit that has delivered 33 sacks and 72 tackles for loss, good for fourth and 11th in the country, respectively.

The 2020 Broyles Award will be presented to the recipient on Dec. 28 via a virtual ceremony.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

