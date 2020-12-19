OU football: Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch 'likely to interview' for Arizona head coach vacancy, per report

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is 'likely to interview' for Arizona's open head coach position, according to a report by WildcatAuthority's Jason Schneer.
Alex Grinch set to interview for Arizona job https://t.co/XF58G0yjpa via @247sports— Josh Harvey (@JoshHarvey247) December 19, 2020
Grinch took over as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator in January 2019, and was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award — annually given to the nation's stop assistant coach — in his first year.
This season, the Sooners' defense ranks second in total defense in the Big 12. They are also allowing a league-low average of 88 rushing yards per game. Oklahoma has forced 13 turnovers on the year, its most since 2015.
Currently, the No. 10 Sooners are leading No. 6 Iowa State, 24-7, in the third quarter of the Big 12 Championship Game on ABC.
