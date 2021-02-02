You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Defensive back Brendan 'Bookie' Radley Hiles enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Brendan Radley-Hiles

Then-sophomore defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles flashes the horns down hand sign before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior defensive back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from Rivals confirmed by The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Radley-Hiles, a former five-star prospect from Inglewood, California, played for IMG Academy before joining the Sooners. He made 32 starts in 37 games for OU, tallying 115 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 14 passes defended.

Touted as Oklahoma's next star defensive back upon his arrival, Radley-Hiles began as a safety for the Sooners, but moved to nickelback as a sophomore. The three-year starter was occasionally criticized by those outside the program for his on-field actions and penalties, but his teammates and coaches regularly backed him as one of their emotional and verbal leaders.

Oklahoma's defensive back groups continue to shift, as the Sooners have added Tennessee transfer Keyshawn Lawrence and will bring on signees Latrell McCutchin, Damond Harmon and Jordan Mukes. OU will be looking to replace Radley-Hiles, as well as Tre Brown and Tre Norwood, who both declared for the NFL Draft.

