You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Defensive back Brendan ‘Bookie’ Radley-Hiles announces transfer to Washington

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brendan Radley-Hiles

Junior defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles shows displeasure after earning an unsportsmanlike conduct foul during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Rising senior defensive back Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles announced his commitment to Washington via Twitter late Tuesday evening.

Radley-Hiles reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Feb. 2 after three seasons at OU, in which he tallied 115 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 14 passes defended in 37 games. The former five-star prospect from Inglewood, California played at IMG Academy before arriving at Oklahoma.

After entering college with immense hype, Radley-Hiles was often criticized by observers outside OU’s program for his on-field mistakes. Perhaps his greatest downfalls were his targeting ejection in the 2019 Peach Bowl and his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in 2020’s Bedlam game.

Despite opinions from outsiders, teammates and coaches repeatedly backed Radley-Hiles for his vocal leadership. Head coach Lincoln Riley even told the media on Feb. 3 he hoped Radley-Hiles would change his mind and stay with the Sooners.

“He's been a huge part of just kind of our culture (and) helping younger players,” Riley said. “He's done a great job of being involved with recruits and hosting guys on campus. He's been a great student and a great ambassador for our program. And so if we can get the same amount of contributions out of all our players that we have (from) him, we're gonna really get much better in a hurry.”

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments