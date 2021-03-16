OU football: Defensive back Brendan ‘Bookie’ Radley-Hiles announces transfer to Washington

Rising senior defensive back Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles announced his commitment to Washington via Twitter late Tuesday evening.
Same Book, New Chapter..- .44 pic.twitter.com/NNSb9tO8BZ— B. Radley (@Bookie_44) March 17, 2021
Radley-Hiles reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Feb. 2 after three seasons at OU, in which he tallied 115 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 14 passes defended in 37 games. The former five-star prospect from Inglewood, California played at IMG Academy before arriving at Oklahoma.
After entering college with immense hype, Radley-Hiles was often criticized by observers outside OU’s program for his on-field mistakes. Perhaps his greatest downfalls were his targeting ejection in the 2019 Peach Bowl and his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in 2020’s Bedlam game.
Despite opinions from outsiders, teammates and coaches repeatedly backed Radley-Hiles for his vocal leadership. Head coach Lincoln Riley even told the media on Feb. 3 he hoped Radley-Hiles would change his mind and stay with the Sooners.
“He's been a huge part of just kind of our culture (and) helping younger players,” Riley said. “He's done a great job of being involved with recruits and hosting guys on campus. He's been a great student and a great ambassador for our program. And so if we can get the same amount of contributions out of all our players that we have (from) him, we're gonna really get much better in a hurry.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.