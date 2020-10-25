You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Dede Westbrook carted off field after leg injury during Jaguars' game against Chargers

Dede Westbrook

Senior wide receiver Dede Westbrook runs the ball in for a touchdown after a pass from junior quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) Dec. 3.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook was carted off the field Sunday after suffering what ESPN’s Adam Schefter called a “significant leg injury.”

The injury occured in the fourth quarter of Jacksonville’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers when Westbrook was tackled after returning a kickoff.

Westbrook was selected in the 2017 NFL Draft by Jacksonville with the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round. Thus far, he has started 24 of the 39 games he’s played in, catching 160 passes for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns. However, he only has one catch for four yards for the Jaguars this season.

Before his professional career, Westbrook played two years for Oklahoma after transferring from Blinn College in 2015. He played 26 games for the Sooners from 2015 to 2016, catching 126 passes for 2,208 yards and 17 touchdowns. 

Westbrook won many awards during his time in Norman, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Biletnikoff Award as well as earning unanimous All-American honors in 2016. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in that same season. 

