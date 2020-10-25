OU football: Dede Westbrook carted off field after leg injury during Jaguars' game against Chargers

Former Sooner and current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook was carted off the field Sunday after suffering what ESPN’s Adam Schefter called a “significant leg injury.”
Jaguars’ WR Dede Westbrook was carted off with a significant leg injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020
The injury occured in the fourth quarter of Jacksonville’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers when Westbrook was tackled after returning a kickoff.
Appears to be left ankle gives out which could have lead to possible left ACL/MCL tear. #DUUUVAL #DedeWestbrook https://t.co/6tsFdcQzRo— Dr. Jesse Morse (@DrJesseMorse) October 25, 2020
Westbrook was selected in the 2017 NFL Draft by Jacksonville with the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round. Thus far, he has started 24 of the 39 games he’s played in, catching 160 passes for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns. However, he only has one catch for four yards for the Jaguars this season.
Before his professional career, Westbrook played two years for Oklahoma after transferring from Blinn College in 2015. He played 26 games for the Sooners from 2015 to 2016, catching 126 passes for 2,208 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Westbrook won many awards during his time in Norman, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Biletnikoff Award as well as earning unanimous All-American honors in 2016. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in that same season.
