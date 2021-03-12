You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Daryl Williams signs 3-year contract extension with Buffalo Bills

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner offensive tackle Daryl Williams agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The deal is worth 28.2 million, with 14 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. The Bills signed Williams to a one year deal last offseason as he sought to rebuild his value following an injury-plague season in 2018 and an underwhelming season 2019 with the Carolina Panthers. 

Williams, who was originally signed to be a backup, started all 16 games this season after an injury to Jon Feliciano, the Bills' starting right tackle. The 28-year-old was a fourth-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers back in 2015. He earned second team All-Pro accolades in 2017 but a knee injury in 2018 kept him out for all but one game.

He stays in Buffalo with former Sooner Cody Ford, who started seven games with Williams before hurting his knee, which kept him out the rest of the season.

