OU football: Daryl Williams signs 3-year contract extension with Buffalo Bills

Former Sooner offensive tackle Daryl Williams agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The #Bills are giving OT Daryl Williams a 3-year deal worth $28.2M ($9.4M average) with nearly $14M guaranteed. A nice deal for Williams. https://t.co/l8t9unQyPV— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021
The deal is worth 28.2 million, with 14 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. The Bills signed Williams to a one year deal last offseason as he sought to rebuild his value following an injury-plague season in 2018 and an underwhelming season 2019 with the Carolina Panthers.
Williams, who was originally signed to be a backup, started all 16 games this season after an injury to Jon Feliciano, the Bills' starting right tackle. The 28-year-old was a fourth-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers back in 2015. He earned second team All-Pro accolades in 2017 but a knee injury in 2018 kept him out for all but one game.
He stays in Buffalo with former Sooner Cody Ford, who started seven games with Williams before hurting his knee, which kept him out the rest of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.