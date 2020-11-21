You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Darby Dean becomes first woman to drive Sooner Schooner

Sooner Schooner

A vintage Sooner Schooner in the Oklahoma Memorial Union on Oct. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Darby Dean made history in No. 18 Oklahoma's Bedlam match against No. 14 Oklahoma State Saturday night.

Dean became the first woman to drive the Sooner Schooner in school history. The Sooner Schooner has been an OU tradition since first appearing in 1964.

“The most indescribable experience ever," Dean told ESPN's Holly Rowe. "I wish I had words to answer the question but I don’t. It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

OU currently leads the Cowboys, 27-13, going into the third quarter.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

