OU football: Darby Dean becomes first woman to drive Sooner Schooner

Darby Dean made history in No. 18 Oklahoma's Bedlam match against No. 14 Oklahoma State Saturday night.
Dean became the first woman to drive the Sooner Schooner in school history. The Sooner Schooner has been an OU tradition since first appearing in 1964.
Congratulations to Darby Dean.The first female drive of the Sooner Schooner.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/8WFXFtPcrx— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 22, 2020
HISTORY!!! First time EVER a woman takes the reigns for the Sooner Schooner. Darby Dean was amazing! Proud to be here for this moment in college football history! @OU_Football @OU_Athletics pic.twitter.com/8Wbh3AyYU0— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 22, 2020
That’s Sanger graduate and my former student, Darby Dean, taking the reins as the first female to ever drive the Sooner Schooner in 57 years! Isn’t she awesome? #historyinthemaking https://t.co/UD6fA3s48a— Jennie Last Flaa (@jennieflaa) November 22, 2020
“The most indescribable experience ever," Dean told ESPN's Holly Rowe. "I wish I had words to answer the question but I don’t. It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
OU currently leads the Cowboys, 27-13, going into the third quarter.
