OU football: Dana Holgorsen holds out on depth chart after Riley doesn't release one

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said in a Monday press conference said that he won't show his depth chart if Lincoln Riley won't.
In an OU media guide, Riley put the emoji eyes where his depth chart is supposed to be. Holgorsen, who says he usually has one out by now, in response said will hold out as well.
This is great work. pic.twitter.com/V3KxgK8mxv— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 26, 2019
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on not releasing a depth chart for Week 1. He says lightheartedly, ‘I’ve always released a depth chart. ... If they aren’t putting one out, I ain’t putting one out.’ pic.twitter.com/g5qRLwwmZS— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) August 26, 2019
"I’ve always released a depth chart," Holgorsen said. "If they aren’t putting one out, I ain’t putting one out."
