OU football: Dana Holgorsen holds out on depth chart after Riley doesn't release one

Holgorsen looks at scoreboard

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen looks at the score board at Gaylord Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. Holgorsen has yet to beat coach Bob Stoops and the Sooners since their arrival to the Big 12 in 2012. OU defeated WVU 44-24.

 Tyler Woodward/The Daily

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said in a Monday press conference said that he won't show his depth chart if Lincoln Riley won't.

In an OU media guide, Riley put the emoji eyes where his depth chart is supposed to be. Holgorsen, who says he usually has one out by now, in response said will hold out as well.

"I’ve always released a depth chart," Holgorsen said. "If they aren’t putting one out, I ain’t putting one out."

