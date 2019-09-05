OU football: Curtis Bolton reveals season-ending injury

Former OU linebacker Curtis Bolton revealed Thursday that he tore his ACL in the Green Bay Packers' preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 22. Bolton was placed on IR by the Packers Wednesday, and took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to express his thoughts and emotions to fans.
It’s forever #LongLiveCurt⚓️ pic.twitter.com/8Hyx5Heas9— Curtis Bolton III🏁 (@CB_Savage18) September 5, 2019
Bolton, an undrafted free agent, signed on with the Packers after being a starter his senior season for the Sooners, where he finished second in the Big 12 and seventh in the NCAA in total tackles. The former Sooner had an impressive coming out party in Green Bay’s second preseason game, as he snagged his first interception as a pro.
Season ending injuries are not uncharted water for Bolton, who suffered a severe ankle injury back in 2017 that benched him for the majority of his junior year at OU. Despite the gloomy outlook, if history is any indicator of Bolton’s work ethic we will see him back on his feet sooner rather than later.
