OU football: Curtis Bolton reveals season-ending injury

  • Updated
Curtis Bolton

Former OU linebacker Curtis Bolton takes a break at OU's football Pro Day March 13.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former OU linebacker Curtis Bolton revealed Thursday that he tore his ACL in the Green Bay Packers' preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 22. Bolton was placed on IR by the Packers Wednesday, and took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to express his thoughts and emotions to fans.

Bolton, an undrafted free agent, signed on with the Packers after being a starter his senior season for the Sooners, where he finished second in the Big 12 and seventh in the NCAA in total tackles. The former Sooner had an impressive coming out party in Green Bay’s second preseason game, as he snagged his first interception as a pro. 

Season ending injuries are not uncharted water for Bolton, who suffered a severe ankle injury back in 2017 that benched him for the majority of his junior year at OU. Despite the gloomy outlook, if history is any indicator of Bolton’s work ethic we will see him back on his feet sooner rather than later.

 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

