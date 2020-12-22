OU football: Creed Humphrey undecided on 2021 return ahead of Cotton Bowl, again considers national title aspirations as important factor

Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey’s decision to play in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic didn’t shock senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Stevenson, who also hasn’t decided if he will return to Norman in 2021 or enter the NFL draft, was asked just as Humphrey — who has started 25-straight games dating back to 2018 — was about his looming choice during Tuesday’s media availability ahead of the No. 6 Sooners’ game against No. 7 Florida on Dec. 30.
Furthermore, Humphrey and Stevenson were questioned about their career leanings just two days after star Gator tight end Kyle Pitts opted to forgo the contest for the pros, and less than 24 hours after OU senior cornerback Tre Brown made the same decision. Yet, there was no doubt in Stevenson’s mind about what influenced his redshirt junior teammate’s decision to stick around for the trip to AT&T Stadium.
“Him deciding to play, that’s huge for us,” Stevenson said, “And I know he’s a competitor so I wouldn’t think he would want to sit out for this game anyway.”
Humphrey, a team captain and Shawnee, Oklahoma-native, who long dreamed of playing for OU as a youth, has now returned more than once to the Sooners despite high NFL stock. Many thought he’d depart for the NFL after the 2019 season, but surprisingly, he announced he’d return to OU for the 2020 season in January. He’s also one of 15 Sooners who secured his undergraduate degree Friday.
The stalwart of Oklahoma’s offensive line even acknowledged Tuesday he has no problem with fellow NFL hopefuls opting out of postseason play and that options and decisions have been significantly altered by COVID-19. However, there’s still one thing missing from Humphrey’s resume that he has repeatedly said he desires.
“I think there’s a chance this team goes all the way next year and that’s something I definitely think of for sure,” Humphrey said. “I think this team’s talented enough to win a national championship next year.”
With Humphrey, Brown, Stevenson and junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins — who also addressed the media Tuesday, and hasn’t made his decision about 2021 yet — being OU’s only legitimate draft prospects this season, the Sooners could be poised to fulfill Humphrey’s dream.
Redshirt freshman phenom Spencer Rattler will be under center for his second year, and Oklahoma’s high-ranking defense will remain mostly intact. The running back room could be bolstered by the reported return of 2020 opt-out Kennedy Brooks, and a recruiting class ranked No. 7 nationally by 247 Sports’ composite ratings provides even more fuel for the veteran snapper’s hopes.
“I think we have a lot of guys returning that were a key part of this team on both sides of the ball,” redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall said. “And so when you have that many guys returning … that just puts you in a position of experience to be able to go and compete. And here at the University of Oklahoma we’re talking about every year competing for a national championship. … I do believe that we have a chance to go compete for a natty next year.”
Were Humphrey to depart after the Cotton Bowl, the next in line to replace him would likely be fellow redshirt junior Ian McIver. A walk-on who has spelled Humphrey periodically, McIver has worked hard to earn playing time, but doesn’t have the same pedigree or experience as the reigning Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Until Humphrey decides whether to move on with his football career or return for one more title run, his offense will relish the chance to have him for at least one last game. He’s an outspoken leader and a steady hand who provides security to everyone on the field.
“He’s a guy that we all know could leave, but just his character and how he cares for this team and these players, it’s a brotherhood,” Rattler said. “So big shoutout to Creed for hanging in for one more and that just makes, I think, all of our comfort levels better. Coaches as well, just knowing we’ve got a vet up front that’s going to lead us and finish out the season with us.”
And if the Cotton Bowl is Humphrey’s last go-around as a Sooner, his teammates won’t harbor any hard feelings. Instead, they’ll be trying their best to make it a special ending for the heart and soul of the OU offense.
“Especially throughout this year, we've always talked about how great of a player Creed is,” Hall said. “You guys know that. I know that. But to have him for this game is crucial. … He's the center of our offense, both on the field and figuratively. But I'm grateful to have him, and I know he's happy to play. And we're going to get this thing rolling for him, and hopefully send him off well.”
