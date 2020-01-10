You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Creed Humphrey to return to Sooners for redshirt junior season

Creed Humphrey

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey announced he will return to Norman for a fourth year.

Humphrey started for the Sooners for the last two seasons. In his redshirt freshman year he was part of a Joe Moore Award winning group in 2018, and anchored the O-line after losing four starters last season.

With Humphrey returning, the Sooners will return the majority of the O-line's contributors. A trio of redshirt sophomores in guards Tyrese Robinson and Marquise Hayes and tackle Adrian Ealy all started regularly for the Sooners in 2019, and redshirt junior left tackle Erik Swenson will be back as well. The only regular starter the Sooners will lose is senior tackle R.J. Proctor.

The Sooner offensive line struggled at times in 2019, but with a wide array of experience returning and one of the nation's best offensive line coaches in Bill Bedenbaugh, Oklahoma fans can now likely expect to have a formidable O-line in 2020. 

Humphrey is the second notable Sooner to return, as redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks announced he would stay in Norman on Dec. 30, 2019. With Brooks and Humphrey returning, the Sooners can expect to continue to have one of the Big 12's running attacks.

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and junior linebacker Kenneth Murray both declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, but junior running back Trey Sermon has not announced his decision yet. 

