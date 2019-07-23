You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Creed Humphrey, Neville Gallimore listed on Outland Trophy Watch List

Neville Gallimore (copy)

Senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore holds the Big 12 championship trophy during the Sooner's basketball game against Vanderbilt Jan. 26.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore were named on the Outland Award Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday. The award is given to the best interior lineman in college football.

Humphrey was apart of the 2018 Oklahoma offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, the award given to the best college football offensive line. Gallimore is coming off a season where he racked up 50 tackles and 3 sacks.

Five Sooners have won the award: Jammal Brown (2004), Greg Roberts (1978), Lee Roy Selmon (1975), J.D. Roberts (1953) and Jim Weatherall (1951).

