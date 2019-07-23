OU football: Creed Humphrey, Neville Gallimore listed on Outland Trophy Watch List

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore were named on the Outland Award Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday. The award is given to the best interior lineman in college football.
9️⃣0️⃣ & 5️⃣6️⃣@OutlandTrophy Watch List#OUDNA | https://t.co/Oh1HeKe1JT pic.twitter.com/Y1vGkziGvi— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 23, 2019
Humphrey was apart of the 2018 Oklahoma offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, the award given to the best college football offensive line. Gallimore is coming off a season where he racked up 50 tackles and 3 sacks.
Five Sooners have won the award: Jammal Brown (2004), Greg Roberts (1978), Lee Roy Selmon (1975), J.D. Roberts (1953) and Jim Weatherall (1951).
