OU football: Creed Humphrey named to Football Writers Association of America All-America Second Team

  • Updated
Creed Humphrey

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey was named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America Second Team on Thursday afternoon.

Humphrey is the second Sooner to be named an FWAA All-American after wide receiver teammate CeeDee Lamb was picked for the first team on Friday.

Though only a sophomore, Humphrey is the veteran presence on a Sooner offensive line that was completely rebuilt at guard and tackle following the departure of four starters from 2018 via the 2019 NFL Draft.

Humphrey's hard work, determination and leadership skills have helped OU to a nation-leading 8.2 yards per play and 11.4 yards per pass attempt. 

The stalwart snapper will look to continue to improve on a masterful season as No. 4 Oklahoma takes on No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. 

