OU football: Creed Humphrey named finalist for Rimington Trophy

  • Updated
Creed Humphrey

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, an award honoring the best center in the country.

Humphrey was named the 2019 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year for his performance as the leader for the Sooners’ offensive line unit. The offense for Oklahoma is averaging 8.2 yards per play due in large part to the performance from the offensive line led by Humphrey. 

Humphrey started as a redshirt freshman for the Sooners last season on an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, an award honoring the top offensive line in the country. 

 

