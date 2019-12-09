OU football: Creed Humphrey named finalist for Rimington Trophy

Redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, an award honoring the best center in the country.
1️⃣ of 3️⃣ finalists for the @rimingtontrophy.https://t.co/9NqO6n3uDb | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/tU0EZz5gGt— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 9, 2019
Humphrey was named the 2019 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year for his performance as the leader for the Sooners’ offensive line unit. The offense for Oklahoma is averaging 8.2 yards per play due in large part to the performance from the offensive line led by Humphrey.
Humphrey started as a redshirt freshman for the Sooners last season on an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, an award honoring the top offensive line in the country.
